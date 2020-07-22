Senator criticises acquisition of land for govt housing society

Senator Kalsoom Perveen questioned from the Ministry of Interior to state whether it is a fact that a number of private housing societies have encroached upon the Government land in Lohi bhair, Islamabad, if so, the names of the societies, the average of land encroached and action taken against them? In the reply, Mr. Ijaz Ahmed Shah Minister for Interior informed the House about the areas encroached by the private housing societies.

He stated that Korang Town has encroached 4.32 acres, AECHS 42.7, Palm City 8.29, FECHS 13.29, and Doctors Colony 28. 77, Bahria Town 10.45 and National Police Foundation have encroached 111. 38 Forest area. The reply stated that in this regard, Notices have already been served on the encroachers by Tehsildar and Assistant Commissioner (Rural), ICT, Islamabad. He stated that soon anti-encroachment operation will be launched in cooperation with Punjab Forest Department.

The Chairman Senate however referred the matter to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik to look into the matter of encroached government land and submit a detailed report to the house with recommendations.

The Senate also referred the question raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed the Minister for Interior be pleased to state: the procedure laid down for registration of new born babies in Islamabad indicationg also the number of new born babies registered in Islamabad during the period from January to December, 2019; and whether it is a fact that more than 60% of new born babies in Islamabad are not registered, if so, the reasons thereof? The matter was also referred to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik for report back to the House.

The matter of delay in FIR by Police was also raised in the House wherein it was sated that Police use delay tactics in registering FIR and keep the Roznamcha pending for many days. The matter was referred to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior to recommend legislation stating assigning a specific time for police to register FIR within specific time