Veterinary steroids being used on humans in Lahore

A clinic has been sealed after it was revealed that veterinary steroids were being used there on human beings.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore took action and sealed the Raza Clinic in Shahdara area while police also registered a First Information Report (FIR) against them.

In a message on Twitter, the Deputy Commissioner wrote that an anti-quackery operation after which the clinic was sealed.

According to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, at an estimate more than 600,000 quacks are operating across the Pakistan.

It is pertinent to discussed, there is wide gap of demand and supply (availability of qualified practitioner against population) of the health care services. Resultantly, patients are also visiting ‘Allied Healthcare Workers’ who are not qualified or registered as medical practitioners and are much easy to be accessed, as one such practitioner is available for 350 persons as opposed to one qualified doctor available for 1,290 persons.

However, it is not evenly distributed. It is also realized that still there are pockets of population (i.e patients) whose healthcare needs remain unmet due to access issues, i-e unavailability of qualified professionals, transport, education and financial support to meet the required expenses for the treatment.