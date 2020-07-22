Provision of basic facilities like electricity to masses top priority of the government: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the provision of basic amenities to the common people is the chief policy objective of the PTI government. He said that basic amenities especially the continuous supply of Electricity is the special concern of parliament. He expressed these views while chairing the meeting on the issues of Electricity Supply in KP in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Speaker directed PESCO that the issues of load-shedding, overbilling, transformer installation, and tripping of electricity be resolved at the earliest. He expressed his concern over the unannounced load shedding in the province. He also directed the PESCO to resolve the overbilling issues especially faced by the farmers in the KP.

He also expressed his concern that repairing transformers be the priority of the PESCO as delay in repairing causes a lot of miseries to the common especially in this hot season. He said that officials in PESCO should be public friendly and resolve issues related to electricity matters.

The Members National Assembly expressed their appreciation for Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for taking keen interest to resolve the issues of masses. They expressed their deep concern over the inefficiencies of PESCO in the provision of an uninterrupted supply of electricity in KP. They also apprised the meeting regarding issues of electricity n their constituency.

They said that they have to face the embarrassment in front of their voters due to inefficiencies of PESCO. The Speaker asked the members to present their issues in writing so that these are taken up by PESCO and he directed the Chief Executive of PESCO to immediately address these issues.

Omar Ayub Federal Minister for Power Division assured the august Committee that all issues related with Electricity in KP will be resolved on a priority basis. He also said that the government is fully cognizant of its responsibility to provide a continues supply of electricity in KP and other parts of the country as well.

He asked the Members for their cooperation to eradicate the theft of Electricity in KP. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers, Pervaiz Khattak, Omar Ayub, Members National Assembly from KP and Seniors Officers from Energy Department, and PESCO.