Capital Development Authority’s anti-encroachment drive is in full swing

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) is constantly working against encroachments in the city. In this regard, Enforcement Directorate of the Authority on Wednesday conducted several operations in different areas of the city and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land. These operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate while assisted by ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, and other relevant formations.

Teams of Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation in Jabba Tailee and demolished a boundary wall construction around 04 Kanal state land while foundations of 04 rooms were also dismantled in the same area.

Similarly, during another operation Enforcement Directorate demolished an entry gate and a boundary wall in Faisal Colony, Sector G-7/1 Islamabad while a mixture machine, cement bags, and other construction material were also confiscated from the site which was later shifted to CDA store. During another operation at Poonan Faqiran, an illegally constructed boundary wall on state land was demolished.

During yet another operation conducted in Sector H-8, Enforcement Directorate demolished a Chapper Hotel from the green belt in front of Shifa Hospital while encroachment material was confiscated from the site. Similarly, during another operation conducted in sector H-8, a team of Enforcement Directorate demolished 01 kiosk and other encroachments established near the FBISE office.

Similarly, during another operation, Enforcement Directorate removed several roadside encroachments in sector G-9, E-11/4, and other areas.