14-year-old Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

A 14-year-old Afghan girl shot dead two Taliban fighters and injured several others after they killed her parents for supporting the government.

As per details, the incident took place last week when insurgents stormed the home of a girl, Qamar Gul from a village in the central province of Ghor.

Local police head Habiburahman Malekzada talking to media regarding the killing said the fighters were looking for her father, the village chief.

Local reports said she and her younger brother continued to fight other Taliban before more of the villagers grabbed weapons and drove the attackers from the village.

The girl and her younger brother have been moved to a safer area under government protection.

Clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban have intensified as the US pulls troops out of Afghanistan amid attempts to usher in peace talks with the militant group.

Many Afghans have taken to social media to remind foreign powers of the crimes committed by the Taliban in areas under their control.