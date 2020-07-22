I did not enjoy meeting Farooq Sattar: Hareem Shah

TikTok star Hareem Shah has revealed that she did not enjoy meeting disgruntled MQM Pakistan leader Dr. Farooq Sattar at all.

The original video of these two unlikely ‘friends’ went viral all over the internet a few days ago. The two were seen taking photos in a hotel room in Karachi. The public demanded answers, which prompted the TikTok starlet to share more details about her meeting with the politician.

According to Hareem, the room was reserved for them, where they talked, had tea and ate fruits, including mangoes.

In an interview with renowned anchor Waqar Zaka, Hareem Shah narrated the details of her meeting with Dr. Farooq Sattar. The TikTok star claimed that she would expose every corrupt person in the

TikTok celebrity claimed that Dr. Farooq Sattar has saved her number on his mobile phone as a naughty girl.

Hareem Shah got popular overnight by sharing videos of top Pakistani politicians like Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office and selfies on her TikTok videos. She had also previously leaked a video conversation with Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed.