World Call to launch fast broadband internet services

World Call Telecommunication Limited has planned to launch fast broadband internet services in major cities of Pakistan.

Based on FTTH (Fiber to the Home), the management of World Call is ready to launch the pilot project after undertaking detailed market research, understanding the need of target consumers, and deploying necessary resources in metropolitan cities.

Notably, FTTH is a technology that uses optical fiber cable directly from the central point to the residential premises. It provides uninterrupted high-speed internet service. The speed of /FTTH-based internet is much faster than DSL provided by the operators in addition to lowest possible latency.

World Call claims to have over 1.2 million subscribers using its broadband services. It provides digital TV, cable and digital TV, DSL broadband, LDI telephone service, and enterprise solutions.

In another development, World Call has set up an associated company Meat on Wheel, a meat and poultry service which has been quite productive for the company in generating more revenue streams, the report said.

It promises to deliver consistent cash inflows owing to the state of the art technology for cutting sacrificial animals, timely delivery at the doorstep, and fine quality/hygienic meat (all types) at an all affordable price.

World Call is one of the oldest telecom operators in Pakistan that has been operating for more than 20 years. It is also a listed company at Pakistan Stock Exchange.