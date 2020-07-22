Govt moves IHC to appoint lawyer for Indian spy Jadhav

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a lawyer to be appointed for an Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Federal Ministry of Law and Justice filed a petition in the IHC for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s lawyer appointment. The petition seeks the appointment of a lawyer for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent so that he can file a review petition for his death sentence.

Jadhav was arrested in 2016 for spying inside Balochistan during a counterintelligence raid, conducted by security forces. He later confessed his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

Earlier on July 17, It was reported that Pakistan had decided to provide consular access to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for a third time.

The development comes a day after Islamabad granted second consular access to Jadhav.

The sources relayed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had conveyed the decision to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and is awaiting its response to the offer.

Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 3pm on Thursday, according to the Foreign Office.