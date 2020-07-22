Supreme Court hints at banning YouTube

In a recent development, the Supreme Court hinted at banning YouTube in Pakistan on Wednesday while hearing the case of a man, Shaukat Ali, involved in a sectarian crime.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Mushir Alam were on the bench hearing the case. The court objected to unregulated content on social media, particularly comments regarding the judiciary, the armed forces and the government.

The court also hinted at shutting down YouTube in Pakistan. Justice Mushir Alam remarked that no one can share content against United States or Europe on YouTube. He added that there are many countries that have banned the video sharing platform while several countries control social media through local laws.

It seems, authorities in Pakistan have resorted to banning everything rather than ensuing a regulatory framework that can help keep things in balance.