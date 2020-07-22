Daily Times

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Case lodged against man torturing mother, sister in Rawalpindi

Web Desk

A man severely thrashed his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area, prompting outrage on social media after a video went viral.

Social media users are demanding justice for the woman Gulnaz Bibi who was brutally attacked by her son. The girl, Zoobia Ameer, shared a video saying her brother Arsalan beat her and their mother.

According to reports, the altercation took place over a financial and property dispute that ended up with a son beating his own mother and sister, while his wife just stood by.

Zoobia Ameer released a statement saying her brother took valuables including jewelry and cash from their home. She said despite launching a complaint, police are not taken action and refused to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Rawalpindi CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis has taken notice of the incident of the torture on a woman by her son and daughter-in-law. The police officer has ordered to lodge a case and arrest the culprit in accordance with the law.

 

