Case lodged against man torturing mother, sister in Rawalpindi

A man severely thrashed his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area, prompting outrage on social media after a video went viral.

Social media users are demanding justice for the woman Gulnaz Bibi who was brutally attacked by her son. The girl, Zoobia Ameer, shared a video saying her brother Arsalan beat her and their mother.

This is happening every other day, We saw a principal rape a kid, A woman being sold and now a mother and her daughter beaten by her own son.

We seriously need some Islamic punishments otherwise this will become normal.

The wife of Arsalan, Bisma, claimed that Zoobia Ameer is step sister of her husband, and that she is telling a lie about being forced to sign registry. Bisma stated she is 6 months pregnant.

According to reports, the altercation took place over a financial and property dispute that ended up with a son beating his own mother and sister, while his wife just stood by.

Zoobia Ameer released a statement saying her brother took valuables including jewelry and cash from their home. She said despite launching a complaint, police are not taken action and refused to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Rawalpindi CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis has taken notice of the incident of the torture on a woman by her son and daughter-in-law. The police officer has ordered to lodge a case and arrest the culprit in accordance with the law.