Australia to ensure India have ‘best’ training facilities in quarantine

MELBOURNE: India will have to abide by Australia’s 14-day quarantine requirement ahead of the test series starting in December but arrangements will be made to ensure their players can prepare as well as possible, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday. The Indian board’s (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly told local media earlier this month he hoped Virat Kohli’s side could have their quarantine “reduced a bit” before the first test in Brisbane from Dec. 3. Australia requires international arrivals to isolate in quarantine hotels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though some have been allowed to pass the period at home due to health reasons. CA interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley suggested there was little prospect of India’s players having a shorter quarantine.