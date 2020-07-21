Ruet-E-Hilal Committee meets for Zilhajj moon sighting

KARACHI: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held today for the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

The committee will meet at Met Complex in Karachi after Asar prayers.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting if Zilhaj moon or otherwise.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet in Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, while the district bodies will meet at their respective headquarters on the day.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted on July 4 that there is a fair chance of sighting the moon of Zilhaj, 1441 AH on the evening of July 21 i.e. on 29th of Ziqad.

