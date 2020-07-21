Journalist Matiullah Jan kidnapped from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Matiullah Jan was allegedly abducted from the federal capital’s Sector G-6 on Tuesday, his family has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Faraz said he was aware of the incident and had already talked to Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Shah about the matter.

In a joint statement AWP President Yusouf Mustikhan, secretary-general Akhtar Hussain, Deputy secretary-general Ismat Shahjehan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Haider Zaman Khan, Sindh President Dr Bakhshal Thalho, Balochistan President Yusouf Kakar, Punjab President Ammar Rashid, Seraiki-Waseb President Farhat Abbas, JKAWP chairman Nisar Shah, and AWPGB leader Zahoor Ilahi expressed solidarity with the family of Matiullah Jan, the journalists community and endorsed PFUJ demand for his safe recovery.

“He came here to the government girls school in the G-6 [neighbourhood], where his wife is a teacher, to drop her off,” said Nasrullah, an officer investigating the case. “His car is still standing here.”

“We are investigating the case presently, and no formal charges have been filed yet.”

Jan’s wife Kaneez Sughra, 42, told Al Jazeera she heard sounds of a scuffle outside the school, but she had not thought seriously about it at the time.