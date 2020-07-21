Sexual harassment should be treated with seriousness: Omair Rana

Actor Omair Rana, who has been accused of misconduct, has expressed that sexual misconduct is a heinous crime and should be treated with the seriousness that it deserves.

After remaining silent for several days, Omair took to social media and has now shared the following post:

Sexual harassment is a heinous crime and should be treated with the seriousness that it deserves. At the same time the dignity and respect of individuals must not be falsely tainted. The law provides remedies for all and I intend to take all steps necessary … — Omair Rana (@omairana) July 20, 2020

… for the vindication of my constitutional and human rights and to protect myself. For those who publish and fail to remove libellous material against me with an unconditional apology to me I will be approaching FIA under the prevention of electronic crimes act. — Omair Rana (@omairana) July 20, 2020

“Sexual harassment is a heinous crime and should be treated with the seriousness that it deserves. At the same time the dignity and respect of individuals must not be falsely tainted,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The law provides remedies for all and I intend to take all steps necessary for the vindication of my constitutional and human rights and to protect myself,” he added.

Earlier this month, Omair was accused of alleged sexual misconduct when students of LGS 1A1 — where he taught drama class — started coming out with stories of sexual harassment involving certain teachers. Later, the school terminated those who were allegedly involved, and suspended two other members namely the main accused — Omair’s wife — Maira Omair Rana (who was part of school administration) and Rubina Shakil for turning a blind eye to the harassment cases brought before them.