Asian markets turn lower as virus spikes around planet

Shares saw further losses Monday as a spike in new coronavirus infections across the planet forced governments to impose fresh containment measures, fuelling fears about the stuttering economic recovery. Traders are also keeping tabs on Europe, where leaders are struggling to unite over an $860 billion rescue package for the battered European Union. The rally that has characterised equity markets since hitting a March low is showing signs of stalling as the pandemic rages on, with new infections from Australia to the United States.

The spikes — Hong Kong saw a record rise Sunday, while Florida’s has been described as “out of control” — have led leaders to unveil new measures to curb the disease’s spread, including closing bars and restaurants and making masks compulsory.

That has raised questions about the pace of the global economy’s recovery from an expected recession this year.

An index of US consumer sentiment last week showed it hit a three-month low in July.