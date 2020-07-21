No relief for retailers

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all trade sectors in terms of sales and finances, but the crisis has proved to be more devastating for retail than previously estimated, and in the coming months a further deterioration in the financial position of the sector is feared, if no appropriate measures are taken. In the pandemic, the most effective weapon to curtail the tide of the virus (in the absence of a vaccine) was lockdown and social distancing, and both measures affected the retail sector, directly and indirectly. Since March 15, the COVID-19 environment has caused the closure of Mall retail. Days before Eidul Fitr, the Supreme Court ordered the government to open shopping malls and shopkeepers under certain parameters creating a new mall business model. The Mall sector has tried to be innovative to cope with the pandemic and survive till normalcy returns to the world through going online. According to a report by the CAP (Chainstore Association Pakistan), the pandemic has reduced footfall generation by 70-80 per cent, operational timings (9am to 7pm with Saturday and Sunday off) by 45 per cent, customers visits by 30 per cent, and outlet footfall and leisure shopping by 60 per cent.

During the pandemic, apparel retailers have lost their main sales seasons – pre-Ramazan wedding season, during Ramazan Eid shopping, and now pre-Muharram wedding flurry – all due to the Covid-19 lockdown. This is a time where the sector needs support from the government in terms of taxation relief and store rental costs. The government, despite its economic hardships, provided a relief in power bill costs, but it cannot force landlords and retailers to reach a deal on rental costs. Meanwhile, many retailers have gone out of business who failed to put more focus on online sales. In the pre-pandemic era, Pakistan’s fashion retail had grown to be a stable sector but this area is also in the face of no light at the end of the tunnel. Now, when consumer spending is down due to economic meltdown coupled with reduced social activities, the fashion retail sector is also facing problems in meeting fixed costs such as rental and salaries. Their inventories have piled up because of reduced timing and visitors’ number. The government needs to sit with the retail sector before making life and death decisions for them without consulting them. It is the time people are looking towards the government. *