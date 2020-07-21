Buzdar orders availability of flour bags at fixed rates

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday directed the provincial price control committee, food department and administration to ensure availability of flour bags at fixed rates in the markets.

In a statement, the CM made it clear that no hurdle will be tolerated in the availability of flour bags at the government rates. Every possible step be taken in this regard and a report be submitted to the CM Office along with indiscriminate action against hoarders, he added.

He reiterated that hoarders will not be allowed to exploit the people and directed the food department and administrative officers to go to the field to monitor the markets’ situation. Ample wheat stock is available in Punjab and prior release of wheat to flour mills has also been ensured to stabilize the flour prices, he said. Any false increase in the prices of flour bags is unacceptable and the monitoring of crushing of wheat in flour mills should be made stricter, he said. Separately, Buzdar presided over a meeting of anti-polio taskforce at his office here on Monday. The meeting decided to take effective measures for complete eradication of polio from the province. The CM reiterated that polio-free Punjab is a mission of government and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.

The importance of the anti-polio campaign has been increased due to the coronavirus pandemic and deputy commissioners should monitor the anti-polio campaigns in their respective districts as the government wants Punjab to be totally free from polio disease, he asserted.

Warnings have been issued to DCs of some districts for failing to hold meetings about the eradication of polio in their districts and action will be initiated against the CEO (Health) if the polio case has surfaced in the district. DC will also be held accountable while good performing DCs will be encouraged. The CM maintained the situation is better in Punjab than other provinces but the administration should burn the midnight oil for the success of this campaign.

The IG Police will arrange complete security for polio workers and SOPs for safety from coronavirus will be followed during this campaign, he added. The meeting decided to exempt polio workers of more than 50 years age from field duty and they will also be screened before going to the field.

The CM directed to ensure effective monitoring of the anti-polio campaign as saving the children from this disease is a collective obligation. He further directed to launch a vigorous awareness campaign adding that the health department’s teams should ensure to administer anti-polio drops to every child.

Earlier, Secretary P&SHE briefed about the details of the anti-polio campaign. Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, WHO officials attended the meeting while commissioners, RPOs and coordinator NPP participated through video link.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly Riaz Fatiana and Rana Qasim Noon met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest. The CM assured to solve their constituency related problems on a priority basis adding that problems relating to constituencies of MNAs will be resolved. MNAs are as dear to me as MPAs and coordination with them will be further improved, he added. No one will be allowed to put any obstacle to the solution of genuine issues of elected representatives and the doors of CM Office are always opened to the MNAs. The MNAs will be given full respect and honour and consultation will be continued with them to resolve the problems faced by the people. Similarly, MNAs’ proposals will be given full importance and practical suggestions will be implemented, the CM further said.