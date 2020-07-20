FBISE announces SSC-II exam result; 91.26% stand successful

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II) examinations, with eleven candidates securing third position in science group with same marks.

The first position in science group of FBISE matriculation exams was shared by two female students Khunsha Nisha of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2 and Menahil Eman from Army Public School and College for Girls Range road Rawalpindi with 1097 marks.

Second position was shared by two students Faheem Abbas of Garrison Cadet College, Kohat and Zartasha Abbasi of Garison Acadmey, Kharian Cantt with 1096 marks. However, the third position in the group was secured by eleven students and all obtained 1095 marks. The students include Qayyum Ahmed of Garrison Boys High School, Tufail road, Lahore Cantt, Muhammad Usman Farooq of Army Public School Ordnance road, Rawalpindi, Abdullah Shahid HITEC School and college Taxila.

Other students include Ubaid Khan of Garrison Cadet College Kohat, Jalal Khan, Cadet College Wana, Ifraa Anjum Army Public School, Humayun road Rawalpindi, Masabeh Minhas, DHA senior school for girls, Khadija Tul Zahra Garrison Academy for girls Sarfaraz road, Lahore cantt, Zainab Naqib HITEC School and Colege Taxila Cantt and Hooriyan Kishwar of Army Public School, The Mall Peshawar Cantt.

In the Humanities group first position was secured by Ayesha Ali from DHA Senior school for Girls Phase-V, DHA Lahore Cantt with 1043 marks, second position was taken by Muhammad Haris Muavia of Institute of Islamic Sciences Satra Meel with 1037 marks and Zakria Basharat secured third position with 1035 numbers.

Statement issued by FBISE said that the result of candidates of SSC annual examination 2020, which could not be conducted completely due to coronavirus. Later on, the practical exam was cancelled by the federal government.

It said that the result prepared under “Promotion Policy of Federal Government” has been declared on 20th July 2020. The result was announced in the presence of parliamentary secretary for education and professional training Wajeeha Ikram, presence of academicians, position holders with their parents and principals.

The chairman FBISE Rao Atiq Ahmad briefed the salient features of the exams and the working of the Board to participants.

According to the official result total candidates enrolled in SSC 2020 exams were 93304 and 89600 of them were passed. Overall pass percentage of regular and private students was 91.26 percent.

Details said that 78005 regular students appeared in exams and 76191 students passed it with overall 97.67%. In the category of private students 15299 students appeared in exams and 8960 passed with 58.57 percent.

Parliamentary secretary for FE&PT Wajeeha Ikram addressing the participants said that government was facing challenges due to opening of educational institutions and conducting of exams.

She said that provinces had cooperated with the federal on issues and made a uniform policy during pandemic. She also said that government is brining uniform curriculum which will be also implemented in Madaris.

She further added that the students on Madairs are giving better results despite having less facility.

Chairman FBISE Rao Atiq said that students have been promoted following the directions of the government and FBISE is the first board to announce the results in the country.

He said that the students have been given 3percent extra marking viewing their academic performance in 9th class.