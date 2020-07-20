Abdul Aleem Khan and Flour Prices in Punjab

Food Department Punjab lead by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan is working to ensure the availability of flour at controlled rates in Punjab. The Department, to ensure the availability of flour around the province, had previously issued an early release of wheat to flour mills while the ban on inter-provincial wheat transport was also lifted on the orders of Food Minister Punjab.

Ever since Abdul Aleem Khan took charge of the Food Ministry, many key policies were introduced to help curb the shortage of wheat and provide wheat to Punjab and other provinces.

Food Department is working on a new policy to provide subsidized flour prices to the middle-class and poverty-stricken segment of Punjab.

“It isn’t fair to provide flour on a same price to a 5 star hotel and in the home of a daily wager. We’ll bring a policy to provide special subsidy to the poor and needy.” ~ Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan said.

The food Department is working in Punjab to ensure the availability of flour at a controlled price of Rs. 860 per 20KG bag and Rs. 430 per 10 KG bag.

Districts like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, D.G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and others are being monitored by Food Department teams that are making sure that flour is available at government issues prices.

There have been hurdles in controlling the prices of flour, though necessary measures taken by Abdul Aleem Khan and his team confirm the seriousness and efficiency they are showing in the provision of wheat to flour mills and flour to the general public at controlled rates.

Below are some photos that were taken from different Punjab districts showing flour being sold at the prices mentioned above.