PCB returns over Rs27m tickets refund in first phase of PSL 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has returned over Rs27 million to cricket fans in the first phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 ticket refunds, APP reported on Monday.

The refund will be carried out in two phases. During the first phase, which runs from July 13 to August 5, the tickets of the five group matches – held behind closed doors – along with the February 29 washed-out contest in Rawalpindi will be returned. The second phase will run from August 6-29 during which the tickets of the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the Final will be repaid.

The PCB began its first phase of refunds on July 13 in which it covered refunds for matches that were washed out and held behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Around 25,539 tickets amounting to Rs27,065,300 have been refunded so far,” the official said.

The PCB began its first phase of refunds on July 13 in which it covered refunds for matches that were washed out and held behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of ticket refunds will continue till August 5. The second phase will commence on August 6 in which tickets of play-offs and the final will be refunded.