Salman Khan turns farmerin lockdown, shares video from the field

Salman Khan is certainly one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Currently, he is at his Panvel farmhouse, spending days in quarantine. Salman is keeping himself busy these days by enjoying some real time farming.

As you are aware that two days ago, the actor posted a picture on his Instagram where he was seen in the rice fields. Salman Khan was seen walking with crops in his both hands. His smiling face surely had lit up our day. His picture was loved by everyone and became viral within minutes after posting. In the caption, Salman wrote, ‘Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam… jai jawan ! jai kissan !’

The Bharat actor turned to Instagram and shared the video with caption “Farminggg”.