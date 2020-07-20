Peshawar bus rapid transit ride to cost from Rs.15 to Rs.50

According to the reports, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced the fares for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service.

As per to documentation, the minimum bus fare for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be Rs. 15 while a maximum fare of Rs. 50 has been set by the provincial government of KPK.

Earlier in June, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister Shah Muhammad had said that Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be completed by June 2021.

While addressing the provincial assembly session, Shah Muhammad said that the initial cost of BRT was Rs60 billion, adding that its cost has gone up due to the changes to its design.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had announced inauguration of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar in April 2020.