Three-day anti-polio campaign begins today

A three-day anti-polio vaccination drive will begin in Sindh’s capital from today till 23rd July.

According to the Sindh Emergency Operation Centre for Polio, the drive will be conducted in two districts of Karachi and will target children less than five years of age. The polio vaccination drive will be carried out in more than 22 union councils of District Central and District West, Karachi.

During the campaign, social distance and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be ensured. Masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers have been provided to the polio workers, sources further said.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), hand gloves, and surgical masks will be provided to the polio team for the vaccination drive.

The decision to resume the campaigns was taken in consultation with all provinces of the country. The formal approval to resume anti-polio campaign had been sought from the technical advisory group in June.