Private sector is responding positively to Government’s wheat import policy. 270,000 MTs of wheat has been booked on 4 vessels by private sector for August and September.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research,Omar Hamud Khan consulted with all chief secretaries on Saturday review availability and prices of wheat.

Federal Ministry is taking the measures to ensure the availability of wheat and flour at affordable rates. There will be policy of zero tolerance against hoarders and to not make any concessions in this regard. All provinces are working with Federal government to ensure complete prevention of wheat smuggling. Sindh will finalise the wheat release policy in the province at the earliest. Punjab has operationalized its wheat release policy. District Administrations will be empowered in each province to evaluate functionality of flour mills.ECC has already allowed import of wheat.

Ministry of national food security and research said it assures importers to trade in wheat for countering wheat shortage in the country. Few taxes and duties have been abolished including, regulatory duty 60 percent, custom duty 11 percent, sales tax 17 percent, and withholding tax six percent.