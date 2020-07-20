Aamir Liaquat defers resignation, visits constituency

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain seems to have deferred plans to submit his resignation and visited his constituency to overview development works.

In a statement on Twitter, the renowned TV personality said he has been vindicated in front of the minority Christian community in his constituency.

آج میں انے حلقے کی مسیحی برادری کے سامنے سرخرو ہوں (الحمد للہ ) ہم نے یو سی ۱۳ جہانگیر ایسٹ میں 960 رننگ فٹ کی پانی کی لائُن ڈلوادی ہے جہاں 30 برسوں سے پانی نہیں آرہا تھا، حلقے کی خدمت کا وعدہ تھا جو کچھ میسر ہے کررہا ہوں #NA245#AamirLiaquat pic.twitter.com/dQ0bPTDhNP — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 20, 2020

He said they have installed in 960-long water pipeline in UC-13 Jehangir East which had no water supply for the past thirty years. He added he vowed to serve his constituency and is making fill efforts to serve his people to the best of his abilities.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat Hussain decided to resign over his failure to solve issues of his constituency.

In his tweet, Aamir Liaquat Hussain confessed that he is a helpless MNA of Karachi who is unable to provide electricity to the people of the city. He added that he cannot witness suffering of people of Karachi and his constituency.

میں اعتراف کرتا ہوں میں کراچی کا ایک بے بس ایم این اے ہوں… اپنے شہر کے لوگوں کو بجلی فراہم کروانے سے قاصر ہوں… مجھ سے کراچی اور بالخصوص اپنے حلقے کے لوگوں کا تڑپنا سسکنا اور مونس علوعی کے جھوٹ سہنا نہیں دیکھا جاتا وَیراعظم سے وقت مانگا ہے مل کر انہیں استعفی پیش کردوں گا — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 16, 2020

He also announced that he has asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit his resignation.

It may be noted that in 2018, Aamir Liaquat had also complained that he was not invited to a meeting in Governor House where the newly appointed governor met all of party’s MNAs and MPAs from city and was deliberately being sidelined due to his stringent views on issues people of the city are facing.