GCU holds webinar on social sciences — challenges, prospects, and opportunities

A webinar on a very pertinent topic of “Social Sciences in Pakistan: Challenges, Prospects, and Opportunities” was held here under the auspices of GC University Lahore and Quaid-i-Azam Alumni Association Pakistan.

Eminent academicians including GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana and former Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Punjab University, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chawla addressed the hour long webinar broadcasted live for students and faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that norms determined the importance and role of social thinkers; these norms needed to change so as to emphasize on the role of social engineers in the society.

The GCU Vice Chancellor believed that interdisciplinary approach was necessary for the progress and development of the country. “Jobs should be created for social scientists in the public policymaking bodies,” he added/

Prof. Zaidi said higher education institutions were also needed to emphasize on social innovations which had a societal impact. “Social science subjects, such as philosophy, need to be introduced at the matriculation and intermediate level,” he concluded.

Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana also shed light on role of universities in strengthening social sciences especially bridging gap between academia and policy-makers.

However, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chawla talked about various challenges to social science subjects in the historical context and stressed upon promoting indigenous research.

Prof. Dr. Kaleem Ullah Barech, the President of Academic Staff Association, University of Balochistan, Quetta put emphasis on inter-provincial faculty and student exchanges especially in the discipline of social sciences.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor, the National Coordinator of Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan laid stress on inter-disciplinary and intra-disciplinary collaborations and coordination to undertake joint efforts to resolve socio-economic problems of the society.

Quaid I Azam University, Islamabad Assistant Professor Dr. Munawar Hussain also addressed the webinar.