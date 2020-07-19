Opposition flays PTI-led govt after dual nationalities of PM’s aides revealed

Opposition lawmakers on Sunday castigated the PTI-led government after it decided to release details regarding asset ownership and dual nationalities of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s unelected special assistants and advisers to boost “transparency” in the government.

On Saturday night, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz had announced that asset details and other nationalities of all the special assistants and advisers to the prime minister are now available for public viewing. He had said that the details have been shared on the Cabinet Division website as instructed by the premier.

It was revealed that four aides – Nadeem Babar, Tania Aidrus, Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Syed Qasim – have other nationalities.

Following the disclosure, lawmakers from the Opposition parties tore into the incumbent government and reminded it about previous claims and promises made to the public.

Lambasting the government over the series of U-turns in the past, PPP stalwart Senator Sherry Rehman in a video statement questioned how advisers and close aides sitting in the federal cabinet can be dual nationals when members of parliament are not permitted to hold dual citizenship.

“Out of 19 unelected cabinet members, four assistants have dual citizenship. Did the prime minister, despite having this information, make dual nationals part of the constitutional forum?” she asked, while recalling the ruling party’s stance in the past on lawmakers holding dual citizenship.

Imran Khan in the past had strongly opposed members with dual citizenship, she said, adding that the prime minister has “taken a U-turn on everything he says”.

The PPP senator went on to ask asked whether there was a shortage of capable people in the country and in the PTI for the prime minister to “import ministers from abroad”. Noting that are people with dual citizenships building the government’s touted “New Pakistan”, Rehman said: “It has been proved that this government has no policy and vision.”

Meanwhile, PPP Central Secretary Information Nafisa Shah said that the “selected prime minister” has been exposed after the reality of the advisers came to light.

“Half of the cabinet members criticising dual citizenship holders have dual citizenship. What action is the incompetent prime minister taking against dual nationals?”

“Those who have taken an oath of allegiance abroad have been imposed on Pakistan under the ruling tenure of this government,” Shah lamented, adding that the recent report has vindicated the PPP’s concerns.

Referring to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf and the recent piece of information that he has the option of availing permanent residency of the United States, Shah said that “the fact that Yousuf has access to sensitive matters of the country is quite worrisome”.