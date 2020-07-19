PM reaffirms commitment to get Kashmiris liberated

Prime-Minister-Imran-KhanPrime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and their right to self-determination.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister on the occasion of the Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan said this right to self-determination was recognized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the international laws.

“Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmiri people & stand with them in their struggle for self-determination,” the prime minister tweeted.

He further posted, “Kashmiris right of self-determination is recognised by the UNSC under international law.”

The prime minister also expressed his resolve to fight for justice for the oppressed Kashmiri people, struggling against brutal and illegitimate actions of Hindutva supremacist Indian government.

“We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva supremacist Indian govt in IOJ&K. I know that justice will prevail”, he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that July 19 marked the day when “true representatives of Jammu and Kashmir adopted a historic resolution for accession to Pakistan”.

“Despite decades of Indian occupation, resolve of Kashmiris & immutable bonds to [Pakistan] stand strong,” he said, adding that the country “reaffirms unwavering support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom”.

PML-N chief and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the world “must know that no other people have suffered as much as Kashmiris have for demanding their UN-sanctioned right to self-determination”.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that Kashmiris’ decision of accession to Pakistan was the proof that Pakistan lived in their hearts. In a tweet, the minister said this decision was a slap in the face of those who subjugated it through force and coercion.

He said till achievement of the Kashmiris goal of self-determination, Pakistan would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support with full force.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Sunday said that she salute to the courage and bravery of Kashmiris resisted Indian occupation and brutality.

In her message on social media networking site, she said today on Kashmir Accession day to Pakistan (Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan) the day Kashmiris passed resolution to accede to Pakistan at all Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.

She said generation after generation of Kashmiri men, women, children have confronted and resisted Indian occupation, brutality and incarceration.

It may be mentioned here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed the Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

On 19th July in 1947, genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar. The historic resolution called for the Accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

The development had come almost a month before the creation of two sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the Partition Plan of the British Indian colony on August 14 and 15 respectively, the same year. As per the understanding behind the Partition Plan, the Princely States were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries. The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan. They took the decision of joining Pakistan to protect their political religious, social, cultural and economic rights, as they were well aware of their fate under Hindus who had deep seated animosity for Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.