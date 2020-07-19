77 percent of COVID-19 patients recover as tally crosses 204,000

Pakistan’s coronavirus recoveries have crossed 204,000, as 5,767 more people recovered from the virus, taking the total to 204,276 or 77 percent of total cases in the country, according to the government’s COVID-19 portal. The portal shows that 1,763 patients are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan confirmed 46 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 263,496 on Sunday, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,568.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,579 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 112,118 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 89,793 in Punjab, 31,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,424 in Balochistan, 14,576 in Islamabad 1,807 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,888 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,079 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,974 in Sindh, 1,139 in KP, 131 in Balochistan, 157 in Islamabad, 41 in GB and 47 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,721,660 coronavirus tests and 22,559 in last 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 889 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a statement released by CM House, he said that 7,977 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 113, 007 while total deaths are 1,993.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that as many as 3,249 children under the age of 10 have so far been infected with coronavirus in the province.

In a Twitter post, he said 22,554 people above the age of 50 were affected by Covid-19 in the province.

He urged people to exercise all precautions, wear masks and not go out unnecessarily.

Punjab has reported 328 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 89,793, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

It has also reported 12 fatalities, taking the total to 2,079 while 65,436 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

KP’s Covid-19 tally crossed 32,000 after reporting 196 cases, 3 deaths. 196 new cases confirmed taking the total to 32,086. Only 3 more lives were lost (2 Peshawar and 1 Swat) taking the total to 1,142. 418 more patients have recovered taking the tally to 25,006. Active cases are 5,938.

Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 131 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities.

The breakdown is as follows: Islamabad: 72 cases, GB: 11 cases, 2 deaths, AJK: 48 cases, 1 death.