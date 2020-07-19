After Hania, Asim Azhar talks about their bond

A few days after Hania Aamir revealed that she and actor Asim Azhar are not in a relationship, Asim has opened up about his bond with the actress, saying “the bond we share is beyond anyone’s comprehension”.

“It is bigger than any label for me,” said Asim.

Taking to Instagram a few days after Hania took the internet by storm as she rejected speculations that she is dating Asim, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer said: “As Hania said, the bond we share is beyond anyone’s comprehension. It is bigger than any label for me. Tou araam se betho saare, har jaga muhalle ki phupho nahi bante.”

Asim went on to say: “She’s the kindest and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that’s the impact she’s had on me. Made me learn to give and love. Like I said, it is beyond a label.”

Earlier on Monday, in a live session with her best friend Aima Baig, Hania revealed that she and Asim are not in a relationship.

Answering a fan question whether she is still with the singer, the actress responded, “We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends.” Later, in an Instagram post, Hania said, “Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together and we share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension.”

She added: “We choose to look at and acknowledge love not hate. That being said.. we know Pakistanio ka humour acha hai lekin easy hojao social media kai troll sipahiyon! Bilkul free na ho. Aur zayada over bhi nai! Shukriya!”