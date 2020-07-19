Govt allows petrol pumps to remain open in Sindh for 24 hours

KARACHI: Petrol pumps across the Sindh province will remain open for 24 hours.

According to new notification, the bakeries will be opened from 6:00am to 10:00pm.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the coronavirus in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

The province has so far reported 112,118 cases with 1974 deaths and 91383 recoveries.

Petrol pumps in Sindh were operating on reduced timings after the provincial government announced a lockdown in March as part of drastic measures that were aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Sindh.