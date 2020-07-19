Govt releases asset, dual nationality details of PM’s special assistants, advisers

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has revealed the details pertaining to the assets and dual nationalities of 15 advisers and special assistants in the federal cabinet on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

http://www.cabinet.gov.pk/Detail/NzJhNWYyNzYtZGZkZC00NzZjLTg5ZDAtMmJkZjMzMDQ1ZGQ4

He said that the details have been shared on the Cabinet Division website as instructed by the prime minister.

The following is a break down of the major assets held by the special assistants and advisers of the prime minister, along with other nationalities, if any.

It emerged that five of the advisors and special assistants of the cabinet possess dual nationality while two of them are green cardholders.

According to details, Zulfi Bukhari holds British nationality, Nadeem Afzal Chan has Canadian citizenship while Moeed Yusuf and Shahbaz Gill are green card holders (permanent residence of US).

Shahzad Syed Qasim and Nadeem Babar have US citizenship while Tania Aidrus holds dual nationality of Canada and a permanent residency of Singapore.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar does not have a dual nationality, according to the documents.

Nishtar, along with her husband, have a total bank balance of Rs 14.8 million. The only car, a Honda Civic (2014) is in the name of Nishtar’s husband.

Nishtar owns jewelry worth Rs 500,000 and has inherited property of 9.6 marlas in Peshawar.

The information of their assets and nationalities has been posted on the website of the Cabinet Division. Information Minister Shibli Faraz tweeted that the information had been made public on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The information placed on the website exposed that a total of seven SAPMs have dual nationalities and eternal residency in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore.

They integrated SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, SAPM on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Gondal, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Wasim Yusuf, SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus, SAPM on Power Division and Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim.

The SAPM on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, holds Green Card. He has total assets worth Rs118,590,703.

SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has eight immovable properties, including a five-kanal house in the federal capital, four-kanal residential plot in DHA, Karachi; one kanal residential plot each in Islamabad and Karachi; a total of 12 marla commercial plots in Lahore, 30 acres of agricultural land in Rahim Yar Khan district and 35 acres of agricultural land in Bahawalpur district.

The credentials have listed one car (Toyota ZX 2016) worth Rs3 million. Two bank accounts in Islamabad have Rs291,000 and Rs1,239, correspondingly. Lt-Gen Bajwa also has a foreign bank account in Rawalpindi containing $4,149.

Bukhari’s assets include over 1,300 kanals of land in Attock, 34 plots in Islamabad’s Sector C-16, a flat in London, shares in various companies situated abroad, a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs200,000,000, a Bentley worth £245,000, Range Rover worth £135,000, two Mercedes worth £199,391; 150 tolas of gold held by himself and jewellery worth £150,000 held by his wife and numerous bank accounts in Pakistan and the UK.

SAPM on Social Protection and Poverty mitigation with the status of Federal Minister Dr Sania Nishtar has stated that she has joint inherited property of 9.6 marlas in Peshawar, a Honda Civic car in the name of her spouse, jewellery worth Rs500,000 and unsecure loans owing of Rs2,396,570.

SAPM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination with the status of Minister of State Zafar Mirza has a house and two plots worth Rs35 million, gold worth Rs2 million and cash amounting to approximately Rs1.8 million.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has funds in shares in nine companies worth Rs20,116,600, business capital in Pakistan worth Rs6,675,561, bank balance of Rs711,133, and inheritance shares to be transferred in his name from his deceased father in land measuring 40 kanals in Murree and a two-kanal house in Sialkot.

Nadeem Afzal Chan has agricultural property valuing Rs7,884,000; residential property worth Rs9,490,000; Rs2,500,000 business capital in Pakistan, remittance amounting to Rs3,200,000, gifts worth Rs3,800,000 and other assets worth Rs12,184,100 along with cars.

SAPM on activities pertaining to Ministries of Water Resources, Power and Petroleum in Balochistan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, has declared total assets worth Rs812,413,358.

Nadeem Babar, the SAPM on Petroleum Division with the status of Minister of State, has immovable property worth Rs129,764,250, a house in Houston, USA, total business capital of Rs2,153,119,451 in Pakistan, business capital of Rs137,790,063 outside Pakistan, Rs297,418,610 cash and bank accounts, prize bonds, and saving accounts having Rs166,196,807 among other things; making the grand total assets worth Rs2,752,812,874.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Minerals and Marketing Shahzad Qasim has multiple properties, bank accounts and vehicles in and outside Pakistan.