Police foils major terror attempt in Karachi; six held

Police on Saturday foiled a terror bid in the city claiming to arrest six members of a similar group that was behind the attack that stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in the city on June 29.

Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) West Fida Hussain Janwari claimed arrest of six terrorists belonging to outlawed Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS).

“This group was also involved in the stock exchange attack,” said the SSP as he presented the alleged terrorists before media at his office. He said that the arrested culprits wanted to target key installations in the city.

The SSP West further claimed that evidence has emerged indicating support of Indian spy agency-RAW- to alleged terrorists during the initial probe.

We have worked jointly with the security agencies to track the perpetrators of the PSX attack and it emerged that those who attacked the building were trained by the Indian security agency, said the SSP Fida Janwari.

He blamed that the RAW was planning terror attacks in the country and the arrested accused wanted to target security agencies and police personnel.