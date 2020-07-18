Life sized statue of Buddha smashed into pieces in Mardan

A life sized statue of Buddha was smashed by local contractor in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The statue was discovered at a construction site in Takhtbhai area of Mardan.

Heartbreaking💔💔 A #Buddha statue discovered during construction activity in #Mardan was smashed into pieces on Saturday by locals. The statue was discovered by locals in the Takht Bhai area of Mardan. They should be punished for destroying a national treasure.@qureshik74 pic.twitter.com/3VTN1Eewiv — Andrea Rose (@Andyrockz2012) July 18, 2020

After getting video viral on social media, people are concern and asking concern departments to take legal action. Expert claim that the pre historic statue was worth $ 20 M.

Earlier, two giant statues were demolished by Taliban in Afghanistan.

This is the first time such “#3D technology” has been used in #Bamiyan pic.twitter.com/djRJQqS01a — Ali M Latifi (@alibomaye) June 7, 2015

Built in the 6th century before Islam had traveled to the central Afghanistan region, the two Buddhas of Bamiyan were famous for their beauty, craftsmanship and of course, size. The taller of the two Buddhas stood at more than 170 feet high, with the second statue at nearly 115 feet. They were once the world’s largest standing Buddhas.

In March 2001 Taliban leader Mullah Mohammed Omar ordered the Buddhas destroyed. They were subsequently blown apart and left in rubble.

But the technology that gives us images of Tupac Shakur or Michael Jackson in concert, or Narendra Modi on the campaign trail, have been applied to the Bamiyan Buddhas. Now, 3-D light projects on the empty cliff where the statues once stood. The device that controls the illumination was a gift from a Chinese couple to the Afghan people.