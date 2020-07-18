Man alleged of terror financing to Indian spies arrested: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Counter-Terrorism Wing has apprehended a man who was alleged of financing Indian spies through an established hawala and hundi network in Karachi.

The apprehended man was identified as Yaseen, who is allegedly a manager of a money exchange company.

As per sources said that the officials of FIA’s counter-terrorism wing have arrested Yaseen during a raid conducted in Saddar area of the metropolis.

Earlier on July 15, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a key operative of a sleeper cell of Indian prime intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who was identified as Zafar.

The accused received terror-related training from the Mehmood Siddique group in New Delhi, India. Zafar was also involved in the transfer of arms and ammunition. He is affiliated with MQM’s London group, officials claimed. The arrested man was a government employee in the Karachi fire department.

FIA had also arrested two employees of Money Exchange Company for providing funds to the RAW sleeper cell. “The one arrested man named Sufiyan was director of Money Exchange Company while the other identified, as Jawed Memon, was working as a manager in the company,” said FIA official.