Uzbekistan provides 25 tons of medical supplies to Pakistan

Uzbekistan’s president, in order to help Pakistan fight coronavirus, donated 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Pakistan.

The embassy said in a statement that the military aircraft of Uzbekistan’s air force brought 25 tons of humanitarian aid to Pakistan on behalf of the president of Uzbekistan.

The aid was delivered by a senior diplomat of the Uzbekistan embassy to Pakistani officials. The humanitarian aid consisted of medical masks, protective costumes, medicines and other medical items and equipment against the pandemic.

“This cargo is given as a sign of support for all efforts of the esteemed Government of Pakistan in its wide range struggle against the coronavirus,” the statement said.

“Uzbekistan always supports brotherly Pakistan and such kind of action once again evidences sincere friendship, trust and respect of each other,” it added.