‘Derogatory’ remarks against PM flare up treasury in PA

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat gave a loud message to Opposition lawmakers claiming “enough is enough and now there will be tit for tat from our side”.

The treasury and opposition legislators were at loggerheads after the PPP’s parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza called the Prime Minister Imran Khana s ‘beggar’.

Speaking on general discussion on food and agriculture, MPA Murtaza grilled the provincial government over not taking into confidence the farmers on devising a comprehensive policy. He said it was the Punjab’s farmer who served food to others but now facing starvation. During his speech, he used the world ‘beggar’ for Prime Minister Imran Khan which invited treasury’s pandemonium. MPA Murtaza protested against treasury’s intervention in his speech resultantly he walked out the House proceedings. Later Opposition tearing the agenda’s copies also walked out the proceedings.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat responding the word ‘bagger’ termed it as non-parliamentary word and requested the panel of Chairman Mian Shafi to expunge the word from House proceedings. He said everyone knows that PM Khan is doing for his nation merely to put the country on its right track.

Following tradition, the House proceedings started with laps of one hour and 35 minutes under chair of panel of chairman Mian Shafi. There was thin number of the lawmakers present in the House. Most questions were disposed of during the question-hour due to the non-availability of those lawmakers who were the movers.

Delivering speeches on agriculture, PMLN’s former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and others lamented on the pathetic condition of the farmers. They said government did nothing for farmers. They demanded the government for making sincere efforts to grant loans to the farmers on minimum markup. After completion of agenda items, the House proceedings were adjourned by Monday at 2pm.