PTI ‘will not be forgiven’ for enacting ordinance to ‘facilitate’ Indian spy: Bilawal

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has slammed the PTI-led government for enacting an ordinance to “facilitate” Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who had been granted third consular access today.

The PPP chair was referring to The International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020 that had been enacted after the International Court of Justice’s decision to allow Jadhav to appeal for mercy.

The development comes a day after Pakistan had provided the Indian spy consular access for a second time and after the diplomats left without meeting him, Pakistan decided today to provide consular access for a third time.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his front men were protecting K-Electric corruption.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PPP leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had no answer to any question raised about corruption in the press conference.

Day3, PTI has no answer to any question raised about corruPTIon. IK & his ministers front men involved in KP BRT corruPTIon. IK & his front men role in protecting K-electric corruPTIon, no answer to FIA report. IK’s sisters corruPTIon. Ministers CorruPTIon, reads his tweet.

Day 4. Malam Jaba corruPTIon ka jawab do. BRT corruPTIon ka jawab do. Salie machine NYC towers corruPTIon ka jawab do. Foreign Funding corruPTIon ka jawab do. Abraj/Kelectric corruPTIon ka jawab do. Atta, cheeni , petrol, PIA, ‘billion’ trees corruPTIon ka jawab do, says Bilawal’s tweet on Thursday.