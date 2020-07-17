Pakistan reaffirms support for China’s HK national security law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed its support for China’s new national security legislation for its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, saying Hong Kong is a part of China and it is important for China to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protect the lives of its citizens.

“Pakistan’s position on Hong Kong is principled, consistent, and clear. Pakistan adheres to One-China policy.” Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at a news briefing.

Aisha added that Pakistan reaffirms that matters related to Hong Kong are China’s internal affairs and reiterates it is important to uphold international law and adhere to the basic norm of non-interference.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China voted to pass the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on May 28.

Pakistan, together with more than 50 countries at the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), voiced firm support for China’s national security legislation for Hong Kong and strong opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs.