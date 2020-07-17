Australian High Commissioner shares his love for Pakistani Music

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw shared his love for Pakistani music and Pakistan’s leading musical show, Coke Studio Pakistan.

Dr Shaw shared a snapshot of his favoruite playlist on Spotify that included a few popular renditions and folk songs from Coke Studio: Aaja Re Moray Saiyan by Zeb Bangash, Ali Allah by Arif Lohar and Meesha Shafi, Taajdar-e-Haram by Atif Aslam, Paar Chana De from Noori and Shilpa Rao, and Lagi Bina by Sanam Marvi and Saieen Zahoor.

Calling Coke Studio as “Pakistani music at its finest,” Dr Shaw added “Pakistan’s folk music is enchanting, with its soulful lyrics and rich musical tapestry. It speaks for the unique and diverse culture of my present home.”