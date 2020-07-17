GB teachers denied promotion on discriminatory basis

Teachers are up in arms against the alleged discriminatory attitude of the authorities concerned in according promotion to the university teachers recently.

Only a select group of teachers who are close to politicians and bureaucrats have been promoted, while the majority of deserving ones have been left out, feel the aggrieved teachers.

In an application submitted to Chief Secretary, they pointed out some glaring discrepancies in the promotions being accorded to the teachers under career advancement scheme.

They further pointed out that no uniform yardstick was adopted while deciding the cases of promotion of teachers by the selection committee.

The teachers have urged the concerned authorities to resume the process of promotion so that the cases of all eligible teachers are cleared by the selection committee.