NAB summons Khawaja Asif in Sialkot housing scandal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Sialkot cantonment housing scandal.

Khawaja Asif has been instructed to appear in person. PML-N leaders have also appeared before the NAB on 3rd July. According to reports, the record given by Asif and the answers to the questions were unsatisfactory.

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Khuwaja Asif after he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team when being questioned about the housing scheme scandal in the last appearance on July 3.

Notably, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif is accused of selling more than the existing land. Khawaja Asif is also accused of overstepping his authority. He is required to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.