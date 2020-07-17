Daily Times

Friday, July 17, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Cricketer Muhammad Amir blessed with baby girl

Web Desk

Pakistani left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir has announced the birth of a newborn daughter.

The cricketer has been blessed with a baby girl. He made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the newborn has been named Zoya Amir.

Muhammad Amir also expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for blessing the child.

Celebrities congratulated the pair on Twitter.

Amir and Narjis got married back in September 2016 and the couple now has two daughters, with the eldest one named Minsa Amir.

The two had a love marriage and Narjis frequently shares on social media updates about her husband and his achievements.

