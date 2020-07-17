Cricketer Muhammad Amir blessed with baby girl

Pakistani left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir has announced the birth of a newborn daughter.

The cricketer has been blessed with a baby girl. He made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the newborn has been named Zoya Amir.

Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat zoya amir 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/jsqT3xt2qn — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2020

Muhammad Amir also expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for blessing the child.

Celebrities congratulated the pair on Twitter.

Mubarak ho Brother..Mashallah — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) July 16, 2020

Maa Sha Allah bhai congratulations 🥳 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 16, 2020

Bohat bohat Mubarek ALLAH naik or sehat wali zindagi ata farmain Ameen.. — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 16, 2020

Amir and Narjis got married back in September 2016 and the couple now has two daughters, with the eldest one named Minsa Amir.

The two had a love marriage and Narjis frequently shares on social media updates about her husband and his achievements.