ECNEC approves Rs. 289 billion motorways, road projects

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved four projects worth Rs. 289 billion for construction of national highways in different parts of the country.

The ECNEC meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh discussed and approved the projects.

It includes construction of 306-km long Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway at a cost of Rs 165.679 billion, 47.55-km Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) Project at a cost of Rs 77.907 billion, 146-km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar Section of M-8 Project, and land acquisition for Swat Motorway Phase-II at a cost of Rs 20 billion.

The ECNEC meeting, which was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, discussed and gave go-ahead to the construction of 306km-long Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway at a cost of Rs165.679 billion, construction of 47.55km Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) at a cost of Rs 77.907 billion, construction of 146km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar Section of M-8 Project, and land acquisition for Swat Motorway Phase-II at a cost of Rs20 billion.

The motorway is proposed to be a high speed toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation, which will start from Hyderabad (end of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9) and terminates at Naro Canal (Start of Sukkur-Multan Motorway M-5).

The project alignment passes through Jamshoro, Tando Adam, Hala, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Moro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Mehrabpur, Rasoolpur, Larakana, Khairpur and Sukkur.

The Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project consists of two components involving construction of Peshawar-Torkham Motorway and link road connecting motorway to Badabher (N-55) intersecting N-5 between Chamkani and Jhagra (55km) in length.