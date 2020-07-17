Govt allows majalis, processions during Muharram

The government has decided to allow conducting majalis and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram subject to following precautionary measures and to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The SOPs were finalised in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the renowned Shia Ulema at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad. Addressing the meeting, the president lauded the religious scholars for extending cooperation during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr to contain the spread of COVID-19 and expected similar cooperation again.

Later, in a statement, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haque Qadri said unanimous SOPs have been formulated in the light of proposals and will be sent to the provinces and Ulema after approval by the National Command and Operation Center.