Commercial plots in New Blue Area attract record investment of over Rs. 12 Billion

The government has recorded a historical investment of over Rs. 12 billion during the 2 days of the auction of the newly-launched project of New Blue Area in Islamabad.

New Blue Area's commercial plots attract record investment of over Rs12 bln

Notably, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had decided to organise three-day auction from July 15 to 17 at 10:00 am for the Islamabad New Blue Area’s commercial plots situated before the F-9 Park, Jinnah Avenue.

The CDA has so far collected overall Rs12.79 billion revenue after the auction of 8 commercial plots of different sizes.

The premier had approved the plan in February to develop a commercial city named ‘New Blue Area’ within the limits of federal capital Islamabad. The government had allocated a 170 canal land in front of F-9 Park in the capital city for the project.

 

