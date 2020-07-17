Commercial plots in New Blue Area attract record investment of over Rs. 12 Billion

The government has recorded a historical investment of over Rs. 12 billion during the 2 days of the auction of the newly-launched project of New Blue Area in Islamabad.

Notably, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had decided to organise three-day auction from July 15 to 17 at 10:00 am for the Islamabad New Blue Area’s commercial plots situated before the F-9 Park, Jinnah Avenue.

The CDA has so far collected overall Rs12.79 billion revenue after the auction of 8 commercial plots of different sizes.

The premier had approved the plan in February to develop a commercial city named ‘New Blue Area’ within the limits of federal capital Islamabad. The government had allocated a 170 canal land in front of F-9 Park in the capital city for the project.