Foreign Exchange Reserves at SBP increase by $13 million

During the week ending on 10TH of July, Foreign exchange reserves held by the Central Bank of Pakistan, increased by $13 million to $12.05 billion.

On July 10, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,054.9 million, up $13 million compared with $12,041.6 million in the previous week.

The central bank gave no reason for the increase in reserves.

As per to the central bank’s weekly report, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) currently held the foreign reserves of upto $12,054.9 million and $6,897.7 million reserves held by the commercial banks.