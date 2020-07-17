CTD made progress in PSX terror attack

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed to have made progress in the investigation of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack case.

The probe found that the terrorist Salman carried out reconnaissance at the PSX building and was the only one among the four terrorists who knew the way to enter the building.

“The three other terrorists were unaware of directions inside the building,” the CTD officials said adding it helped in foiling the PSX terror attack as Salman was the first one to go down in the attack, leaving their terror plan in tatters.

The Counter Terrorism Department further added that they have reports of the presence of terrorist`s sleeper cells in Lyari, Baldia and Musharraf Colony areas of the city.