Shibli Faraz refutes rumors of CM Punjab’s removal

Federal Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has refuted the rumors of the removal of Usman Buzdar from Chief Minister Punjab post.

Senator Shibli Faraz took to Twitter and said, “Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar is going nowhere. All speculations regarding his departure are Mala fide and baseless.”

On July 16, sources had informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering removing Usman Buzdar from his post and reshuffling in the provincial cabinet, after an important meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Earlier, in a meeting of the PTI’s core committee, the science minister had lashed out at Buzdar over the latter’s “failure to deliver”. He had also reportedly informed the premier that of the Rs350 billion allocated for Punjab’s development projects, the provincial government had only utilised Rs77 billion.

Sources had informed Geo News that Chaudhry also accused the Punjab government of not disbursing the finance commission award to the districts. In response to the accusations, the premier directed the provincial government to release the award, the sources had added.