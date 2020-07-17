Stable institutions, strengthening economy among top priorities of govt: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that stabilizing all damaged national institutions and strengthening the economy were among the highest priorities of the PTI-led government under hard-working leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, he said that bringing important national organizations out of loss and making them self-sufficient were the topmost priorities of the PTI-led federal government.

Criticising the two major opposition parties, he said opposition should not interfere in the efforts to move Pakistan forward as Pakistan is now heading towards development with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, who with his team was currently dealing with important issues including coronavirus.

He said in order to make all national institutions profitable, it was necessary to expedite administrative reforms as well as ensure efficient utilization of all available resources in a transparent manner.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keeping a close watch on everyone, and anyone involved in corruption will not be spared. He said the PTI was representative of the people of Pakistan and other side of the coin opposition known as corrupt practices.

PTI government had successfully launched the biggest-ever financial assistance programme for deserving people in the history of Pakistan, as its fruits would reach the common people very soon, he said.

The government was providing financial assistance through Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme and the programme reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to help out the poor and deprived segments of society, he added.

PTI government will complete its tenure of five years, he said, adding, “we have promised the people to bring institutional reforms and we should remain be focused at that.”

The minister said that ” PTI government get elected only because of Imran Khan and the party still united under his honest supervision.”

He said that Imran Khan always has taken bold decisions in national interest, not for political benefits like previous governments.

He also maintained that the PTI government is now moving towards building more dams on rivers, which will lessen pressure on foreign exchange and allow Pakistan to generate its own power sector capable.

Replying a question about statements of opposition parties in which it taking credit of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, he disclosed that the government has kick-started work on Diamer Bhasha dam to meet energy requirements.